'Likely have about 1 year left': What Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick wrote in his last post

New Delhi:

Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his brief appearance in Game of Thrones, died at the age of 35 after living with motor neurone disease for over three years. He passed away on Tuesday, April 7, at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been admitted around 10 days earlier.

His wife, Naomi Sheehan, confirmed the news in a note shared on Instagram. In his final months, Patrick had been open about his health, sharing updates about his condition and the difficult choices he faced. In his last post, he extended his gratitude to all those who helped him amid his health crisis. He also mentioned that he has "about 1 year left".

What Michael Patrick wrote about his illness in his final post

In medical terms, "Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This group includes diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome", as mentioned on the website of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In his last post on February 6, 2026, Michael Patrick wrote about his situation and the decisions ahead. He posed a photo of himself from the hospital while undergoing treatment with his godson seated on his lap. The photo spoke volumes about his high spirits, even in moments of pain. He wrote, "3 years of having mnd. Still shite craic. Health update: Basically me and @nomsheehan were in hospital for over a week there - speaking to doctors and getting tests done etc. Talking about risks and implications of getting the trache put in. What day to day life would be like after the operation. In short I'm not going ahead with the tracheostomy."

He continued, "I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources. Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this - from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn't the staff. Also, my neurologist gave us the news that I likely have about 1 year left (obviously he can't say for definite and we still have hope for the drug trial to buy some more time too). So I don't want to risk a significant amount of that time being in a hospital bed."

"Thanks so much for all the donations to the GoFundMe, even though I didn't go ahead with the trachesotomy - it will still go towards providing me with specialist care as I enter the final stages of life. I'm still overwhelmed by all your generosity. Anyway - still lots to live for and lots planned - here's my wee godson Micheál visiting me in hospital", he concluded. Here is his post:

Michael Patrick's wife remembers him as ‘an inspiration’

In her note, Naomi Sheehan wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends."

"Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are," she continued, adding, "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life."

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man. We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.”

All you need to know about Michael Patrick's role in Game of Thrones

In Game of Thrones, Patrick appeared as part of the Brotherhood Without Banners, a group linked to characters like Beric Dondarrion. Though a small role, it remained one of his more recognised appearances.

He also had a brief role in Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh. Beyond that, he featured in shows such as Blue Lights, Soft Border Patrol, and My Left Nut, and was also active in theatre.

Also read: Michael Patrick, Game of Thrones actor, dies; wife Naomi says 'words can't describe how broken-hearted…'