Michael Patrick, Game of Thrones actor, dies; wife Naomi says 'words can't describe how broken-hearted…'

New Delhi:

Irish actor Michael Patrick, known for his brief appearance in Game of Thrones, died at the age of 35. He had been living with motor neurone disease, a rare neurological condition, for over three years. He passed away on Tuesday, April 7. His wife, Naomi Sheehan, confirmed the news in a note shared on Instagram. He had been admitted to the Northern Ireland Hospice around 10 days earlier, where he spent his final days.

In medical terms, "Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This group includes diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome", as mentioned on the website of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Michael Patrick's wife shares heartwrenching note, remembers his strength and spirit

In her post, Naomi wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends."

"Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are," she continued. "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life."

“He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man. We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years.”

Which role did Michael Patrick play in Game of Thrones?

In Game of Thrones, Patrick appeared as a member of the Brotherhood Without Banners, a group associated with characters such as Beric Dondarrion. While it was a smaller role, it remained one of his more widely recognised appearances.

He also featured briefly in Belfast, the Oscar-winning film directed by Kenneth Branagh. Beyond that, he worked across several television shows, including Blue Lights, Soft Border Patrol, and My Left Nut. Alongside screen work, he was also active in theatre.

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