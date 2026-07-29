Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 30; cast, plot, runtime, all about Tom Holland's Marvel film

New Delhi:

Marvel fans won't have to wait much longer as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theatres this week. The fourth Spider-Man film led by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie is scheduled to release on Thursday, July 30. The film is arriving nearly five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The film continues Peter's story after the events of 'No Way Home', where the world forgot his identity as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Who is in the cast?

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker (Spider-Man). He is joined by Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Runtime and CBFC Certification

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has received a UA 13+ certificate from the CBFC's Mumbai regional office regional office (CBFC). It has a certified runtime of 144.52 minutes (2 hours and 24 minutes).

Notably, the Censor Board has asked the makers to trim a romantic kissing scene before the film's release in India. According to the certification details, certain strong words and objectionable language in the English audio and subtitle tracks have also been muted or removed.

The board has also made it mandatory to display a static anti-alcohol health warning during scenes featuring alcohol consumption.

Spider-Man Brand New Day: What is the plot?

As per the official synopsis, the story picks up four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now living alone in a world where no one remembers him. While dedicating himself to protecting New York City as Spider-Man, he also begins to experience a mysterious physical transformation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

The official trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on April 1, 2026. It shows Peter Parker struggling with a world that no longer remembers him, trying to reconnect with MJ and Ned, while also teasing his encounters with Frank Castle and mysterious changes to his DNA. Have a look at the trailer below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Production details

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Spider-Man: Brand New Day is produced under Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures.

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Spider Man Brand New Day Trailer Out: Tom Holland's Peter Parker reunites with Punisher and Hulk