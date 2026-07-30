Spider-Man Brand New Day undergoes edits; here's what changed in Tom Holland and Zendaya's film

New Delhi:

Tom Holland's much-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally hit theatres on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has been released a day early in India, while its worldwide theatrical release is scheduled for July 31. The superhero film has undergone a few changes ahead of its India release.

For the unversed, the CBFC has granted it a U/A 13+ certificate and asked the makers to make a few changes. Read on to know what has been changed in the film.

Spider-Man Brand New Day: What changed in Tom Holland and Zendaya's film?

The fourth instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man film series, Spider-Man Brand New Day, received a U/A 13+ certificate from the CBFC's Mumbai regional office. It has a certified runtime of 144.52 minutes (2 hours and 24 minutes). The makers were directed to remove an eight-second sequence from the film that was found to be a titillating sensual act, while a separate three-second sequence that was not deemed titillating was permitted.

According to ANI, the eight-second scene was found to be inappropriate for children below the age of 13 and was removed in compliance with the Cinematograph Act and Rules. Moreover, strong words and objectionable language in the English audio and subtitle tracks were also asked to be muted or removed. Have a look at the trailer below:

More about Spider-Man Brand New Day

The story of Spider-Man Brand New Day is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this film, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is now alone, as no one remembers him in the world. He continues to protect New York City as Spider-Man while going through a strange physical transformation.

It features Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Spider-Man), alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman and Michael Mando in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 30; cast, plot, runtime, all about Tom Holland's Marvel film