Kavinsky, French DJ and Nightcall composer, found dead at his Paris home

New Delhi:

French DJ and electro-house musician Kavinsky, best known for his hit Nightcall, has reportedly died at the age of 50. The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home in Paris, according to reports citing the Paris prosecutor's office.

Kavinsky's 2010 track Nightcall became a cult favourite after it featured in the opening sequence of Ryan Gosling's film Drive. The song saw a major revival last year when it was performed at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The performance helped it become the most Shazamed song in a single day in the app's history.

What was Kavinsky's cause of death?

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death. According to French newspaper Le Figaro, Kavinsky had been suffering from headaches for several days before his death, and investigators suspect he may have suffered a stroke.

The report added that first responders found no suspicious evidence at the scene. Paris prosecutors have since launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of his death.

Tributes pour in for Kavinsky

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the musician, calling him "a source of French pride forever".

Culture Minister Catherine Pégard also remembered the late DJ on X, writing, "With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices." She added, "From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was moved by Nightcall. Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders."

A look at Kavinsky's career

Born in Seine-Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, Belorgey was a self-taught pianist who began his career in the early 2000s. He performed as an opening act for electronic music pioneers Daft Punk before creating his signature zombie-inspired stage persona, Kavinsky.

He went on to become one of the leading names of the second wave of the French Touch electronic music movement alongside artists like Justice and Sebastian.

His biggest hit, Nightcall, was produced with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk, mixed by Sebastian and featured vocals by Brazilian singer Lovefoxxx. The song returned to the spotlight during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where it was performed by Kavinsky alongside Belgian singer Angèle and French band Phoenix, introducing the synthwave classic to a new generation of listeners.

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