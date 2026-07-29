Jumanji Open World Trailer out; Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart return as in-game avatars for new adventure

New Delhi:

There's good news for fans of the Jumanji film series, as the makers dropped the official trailer for its third and final instalment, Jumanji: Open World, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, the film is directed by Jake Kasdan.

The 3-minute and 6-second-long trailer hints that the Jumanji video game has entered the real world, leaving the characters trapped in a "demo mode".

Jumanji: Open World Trailer out

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "One. Last. Game. The final countdown begins. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Open World - exclusively in theatres Christmas Day." Watch the official trailer below:

When is Jumanji: Open World releasing?

Jumanji: Open World is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2026. The film is set to arrive during a packed holiday season, with Shah Rukh Khan's King scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, while Marvel's much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026.

Earlier, Jumanji: Open World was scheduled to be released on December 11, 2026.

Jumanji: Open World: Cast details

Apart from the lead actors, the film stars Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby in important roles.

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