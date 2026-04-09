When will Wanindu Hasaranga join LSG squad for IPL 2026? Tom Moody shares major update

Kolkata:

Sri Lanka international Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the IPL 2026. Lucknow Super Giants’ Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, confirmed the development during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. The former Australia international noted that the franchise is finalising a replacement and an announcement can be made in the next couple of days.

“We are sort of preparing for him not going to be available for us. So, we are in the process of finalising a replacement that will be announced in next 24-48 hours,” Moody said while speaking to the commentators.

More to follow..