Trump calls Netanyahu to scale down strikes on Lebanon to support Iran's ceasefire negotiations: Report

Washington:

In a significant diplomatic development, United States President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back Israel's military operations in Lebanon, NBC News reported citing a senior administration official. The request was made during a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, with Washington seeking to avoid any flare-up that could jeopardise the ongoing negotiations with Iran. According to officials, Tel Aviv agreed "to be a helpful partner" although both Israel and the US maintain that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire framework

The discussion followed an earlier public declaration by Netanyahu on the same day, in which he vowed to continue striking Lebanon with full force. This stance has fuelled fresh regional anxieties, especially with Iranian officials threatening retaliatory action and warning that they may abandon the ceasefire agreement altogether.

Netanyahu signals readiness for talks with Lebanon

Amid the growing tensions, Netanyahu revealed that Lebanon had repeatedly sought direct talks. "Following repeated requests from Lebanon for direct talks, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," he said. The Israeli leader added that these discussions would focus on disarming Hezbollah and moving towards peaceful relations between the two nations. Netanyahu also welcomed the statement made by the Lebanese Prime Minister earlier in the day, noting that Israel supported "the Lebanese Prime Minister's call today to demilitarise Beirut."

Lebanon to file complaint at UN

It is worth noting here that Lebanon has decided to file complaint at United Nations (UN) following intensified strikes by Israel. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the decision on Thursday following Israeli strikes a day earlier that killed over 200 people, as per The Associated Press (AP). He said the surge of attacks was a "blatant violation" of international and humanitarian law and undermines ongoing efforts to halt the war. Salam added that the cabinet has also ordered security forces to tighten control over the capital by "enhancing the state's full authority across Beirut and restricting arms to legitimate forces".

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