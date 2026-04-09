PM Modi addresses rally in Asansol: 'Change in Bengal has now become an indelible reality'

Asansol:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a political rally in West Bengal’s Asansol: and said change in Bengal has now become an indelible reality. He added that the entirety of Asansol now desires change and all of Bengal desires change. “This resounding echo will travel from here all the way to Durgapur; it will reach Raniganj, Saltora, and Raghunathpur. This is the voice of every single person in Bengal,” he said.

There was a time when Hindus were threatened with genocide: PM Modi

While addressing the political rally, PM Modi said there was a time when Hindus were threatened with genocide through the issuance of red posters. “Today, the TMC is doing exactly the same; once again, Hindus are being intimidated in the name of a specific community. The people of Bengal want their land to remain secure, their faith to remain secure, their livelihoods to remain secure, and the future of their children to remain secure. And that is why, on the 23rd of April, it will be the moment of decision for the future. I assure you: it is the BJP that has secured India's western borders, and it is the BJP that will secure India's eastern borders," he said.

PM Modi says TMC has perpetrated atrocities against their own people

PM Modi further added that for the past fifteen years, TMC has perpetrated atrocities against their own people and have weaponised fear, however, the TMC leadership has forgotten that this very machinery of fear and terror was previously wielded by the Leftists.

“The people of Bengal had defeated the terror of the Leftists back then, and now, those very same people are bringing an end to the reign of fear imposed by the TMC. Regarding the events in Malda, in their state of panic, the TMC has committed a monumental blunder. TMC members are now hurling abuses at the nation's security forces, specifically the CRPF. The patriotic people of Bengal will surely give a fitting reply to this. I want to make it absolutely clear to the TMC: they can no longer prevent the rule of law from being established in Bengal. The true rule of law in Bengal will commence after the 4th of May. After the 4th of May, every act of hooliganism and lawlessness will be held to account,” he said.

PM Modi alleges TMC consistently and openly stands in support of rapists

PM Modi said from the distressing incidents involving RG Kar Medical College to the situation in Sandeshkhali—the TMC consistently and openly stands in support of rapists.

“The women of Bengal today find themselves unable to feel safe or secure. Bengal has surged ahead of all other regions in terms of reported acid attack cases... If there is any single party committed to granting women their rights, that party is the BJP," he said.

PM Modi also added that the Central government endeavoured to improve medical facilities by expanding the ECI Hospital and despite numerous hurdles created by the TMC Government, the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre has consistently pushed forward initiatives for the development of Bengal.

This election is about liberating ourselves from the rule of the mafia: PM Modi

"This election is about liberating ourselves from the rule of the mafia, and this task can be accomplished solely by the BJP-led NDA government. Over the past several decades, Bengal has placed its trust in every political party, first the Congress, then the Left Front, and subsequently the TMC. However, every single one of them did the exact same thing: they betrayed the people of Bengal, trampled upon their dreams, and crushed their future... The people of Asansol and Paschim Bardhaman have witnessed how, despite thousands of hurdles created by the TMC, the Central Government remains steadfastly committed to the development of this region. To boost industrialisation here, more than Rs 45,000 crore has been invested in the expansion of the steel plant. Furthermore, the Durgapur-Haldia gas pipeline section has also been dedicated to the nation... To strengthen connectivity in this region, the Asansol-Bokaro train service has been launched. This region has also received two Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains. Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' the Andal Railway Station is currently being modernised. Additionally, a 'Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal' of the Indian Railways has been commissioned within the Asansol Division,” he said.