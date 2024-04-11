ISL 2023-24 final to be played on May 4, playoffs from April 19

Follow us on Image Source : MUFC/X Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League organisers announced the schedule for the final and playoff for the ISL 2023-24 season on April 11. The final is set to be played on May 4 while the playoffs begin on April 19 but the organisers are yet to announce the venue for the summit clash.

Mumbai City FC have already secured the top spot for the consecutive season with a five-point lead over the defending champions Mohun Bagan. Mumbai face Mohun Bagan in their last league stage game at Salt Lake Stadium on April 15.

The top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals while teams finishing third to sixth in the league stages will fight for the remaining two semi-final spots this season.

ISL 2023-24 Playoffs Schedule:

Knockouts - April 19 and April 20

Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and April 24

Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and April 29

Final - May 4

More to follow...