Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
  ISL 2023-24 final to be played on May 4, playoffs from April 19

ISL 2023-24 final to be played on May 4, playoffs from April 19

ISL 2023-24: Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC are set to clash in their last group-stage fixture at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday. Mohun Bagan are placed in the second spot in the points table with 13 wins in 20 matches this season.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2024 18:07 IST
Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Image Source : MUFC/X Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz in the ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League organisers announced the schedule for the final and playoff for the ISL 2023-24 season on April 11. The final is set to be played on May 4 while the playoffs begin on April 19 but the organisers are yet to announce the venue for the summit clash.

Mumbai City FC have already secured the top spot for the consecutive season with a five-point lead over the defending champions Mohun Bagan. Mumbai face Mohun Bagan in their last league stage game at Salt Lake Stadium on April 15. 

The top two teams will directly qualify for the semi-finals while teams finishing third to sixth in the league stages will fight for the remaining two semi-final spots this season.

ISL 2023-24 Playoffs Schedule:

  • Knockouts - April 19 and April 20
  • Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and April 24
  • Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and April 29
  • Final - May 4

More to follow...

