Manchester United vs Rangers live: When and where to watch club friendly match live online, on tv in India?

Manchester United and Rangers are set to clash in the European football club friendly clash in Edinburgh on Saturday, July 20. Manchester United suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Rosenborg in their first friendly game and will be looking to make a comeback against the Scottish side to gain some momentum ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Erik ten Hag's side featured stars Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Casemiro in their starting eleven against Rosenborg but the Norwegian side dominated the game with better possession and more shots on the target. The Red Devils have been busy in the summer transfer window with confirmed signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkee but both are unavailable against Rangers.

Manchester United vs Rangers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When is the Manchester United vs Rangers game starting?

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will be played on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

At what time does the Manchester United vs Rangers game begin?

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will begin at 08:30 PM IST and at 4:00 PM local time (Edinburgh). ​

Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game venue

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will be played at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Scotland).

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Rangers game online?

Global fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Rangers club-friendly game on Manchester United's official streaming platform ManUtd.com and the United App. The UK fans can also watch the live game online on TV on MUTV. Indian fans can also watch the live streaming online on Manchester United's app and website but telecast is not available in India.

Manchester United vs Rangers Final Starting XIs:

Manchester United XI: Andre Onana; Ogunneye, Fish, Jonny Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay; Antony, Wheatley, Marcus Rashford.

Rangers XI: Jack Butland; Nsiala, Goldson, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.