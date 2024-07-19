Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Manchester United vs Rangers live: When and where to watch club friendly match live online, on tv in India?

Manchester United vs Rangers live: When and where to watch club friendly match live online, on tv in India?

Manchester United vs Rangers live: Manchester United kicked off their pre-season with a shock 0-1 defeat against Rosenborg and Rangers lost to the Dutch giants Ajax in their first friendly match of the 2024-25 season.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 22:00 IST
Manchester United vs Rangers Live
Image Source : GETTY Erik ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes during the Premier League game in Brighton on May 19, 2024

Manchester United and Rangers are set to clash in the European football club friendly clash in Edinburgh on Saturday, July 20. Manchester United suffered a shock 0-1 defeat against Rosenborg in their first friendly game and will be looking to make a comeback against the Scottish side to gain some momentum ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Erik ten Hag's side featured stars Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Casemiro in their starting eleven against Rosenborg but the Norwegian side dominated the game with better possession and more shots on the target. The Red Devils have been busy in the summer transfer window with confirmed signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkee but both are unavailable against Rangers. 

Manchester United vs Rangers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

  • When is the Manchester United vs Rangers game starting?

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will be played on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

  • At what time does the Manchester United vs Rangers game begin?

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will begin at 08:30 PM IST and at 4:00 PM local time (Edinburgh). 

  • Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game venue

The Manchester United vs Rangers friendly game will be played at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Scotland). 

  • Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Rangers game online?

Global fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Rangers club-friendly game on Manchester United's official streaming platform  ManUtd.com and the United App. The UK fans can also watch the live game online on TV on MUTV. Indian fans can also watch the live streaming online on Manchester United's app and website but telecast is not available in India.

Related Stories
England manager Gareth Southgate steps down after consecutive Euro final defeats

England manager Gareth Southgate steps down after consecutive Euro final defeats

French forward Olivier Giroud announces International retirement after Euro 2024

French forward Olivier Giroud announces International retirement after Euro 2024

Rising Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal picks Lionel Messi's old jersey number for 2024-25 season

Rising Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal picks Lionel Messi's old jersey number for 2024-25 season

Manchester United vs Rangers Final Starting XIs:

Manchester United XI: Andre Onana; Ogunneye, Fish, Jonny Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay; Antony, Wheatley, Marcus Rashford. 

Rangers XI: Jack Butland; Nsiala, Goldson, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement