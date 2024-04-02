AIFF suspends executive committee member Deepak Sharma over allegations of physical assault of two women

Follow us on Image Source : THE-AIFF.COM Deepak Sharma

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to suspend its executive committee member Deepak Sharma over physical assault allegations until further notice. Two women football players of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division had alleged that Sharma physically assaulted them on March 28 by barging into their room. Notably, the accused is also the owner of the said club.

Earlier, on March 30, AIFF had asked Sharma to refain from all football related activities till the conclusion of the proble. In fact, after the complaint was lodged against him by the host state association, he was arrested by Goa police but was later released on bail. "The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice," the released from AIFF read.

The Emergency Committee of AIFF comprising president Kalyan Chaubey, vice-president N A Haris and treasurer Kipa Ajay took stock of the compalins lodged against Sharma by the players. Then after hearing his side for a few minutes at the AIFF member associations meeting, he was advised to leave.

According to sources, the two players who have lodged a complaint against Sharma have stated that he was mostly in an inebriated state and they were "scared for their lives". Meanwhile, on Tuesday (April 2), AIFF also dissolved the three-member committee formed to probe into the incident and has referred the matter to the Disciplinary Committee. "The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently.

"The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said.

(With inputs from PTI)