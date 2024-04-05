Liverpool reclaim lead in English Premier League; Arsenal, Manchester City follow closely

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola at Premier League 2024

Liverpool recorded a brilliant 3-1 win against Sheffield United to regain the lead in the English Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday. Both Arsenal and Manchester City also recorded easy wins in their respective games to keep pressure on the Reds in the three-way title race.

Late goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Caody Gapko ensured three points for Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield. Striker Darwin Nunez's early goal gave Liverpool a lead in the first half but the Blades kept the game open without conceding more goals in the first hour.

Conor Bradley's own goal levelled the score as Liverpool struggled in the final third during the second half. But in-form Mac Allister's wondergoal from outside the box in the 75' minute and then a thumping header from substitute Coady Gapko proved enough for the hosts to seal three big points.

Liverpool became the first team to breach a 70-point mark this season and are now tipped favourites to maintain a lead in the remaining eight games this season. Klopp's men are now two points ahead of second-placed Gunners who beat Luton Town by 2-0 at home and three points ahead of defending champions who recorded an impressive 4-1 away win over Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea pulled off a sensational 4-3 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to jump to the 10th spot in the points table. In-form Cole Palmer recorded a brilliant hat-trick, including two extra-time winning goals after the Blues lost a 2-0 lead from the first half.

Manchester United remain in the sixth position but are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. Erik ten Hag's men next face Liverpool in the biggest English rivalry at Old Trafford on Sunday while Chelsea will take on Sheffield United in an away fixture.