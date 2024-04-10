PSG vs Barcelona live: How to watch UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash live on TV, online in India?

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
PSG vs Barcelona: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to host five-time UCL champions Barcelona in the first leg quarter-final clash at Parc des Princes in Paris. Both PSG and Barcelona share the head-to-head record with four wins and four losses each in 12 meetings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 17:34 IST
Mbappe and Lewandowski
Image Source : GETTY PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowsk

PSG vs Barcelona: Paris Saint-Germain will take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-final clash of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 at home on Wednesday night. Chasing their maiden UCL title, PSG boss Luis Enrique will be hoping for a positive result in the first leg at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG have been dominant in the Ligue 1 under Enrique as they lead the points table by ten points with six games remaining this season. The French giants will focus on European success and are facing Barcelona for the sixth time in the knockout stages.

Barcelona last played a UCL quarter-final clash in the 2019-20 season where they suffered an infamous 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich. The Catalan giants are enjoying great form lately with their last defeat coming in January 2024 and will be hoping to take advantage of playing the second leg at home on April 16.

PSG vs Barcelona live streaming details in India: 

  • When is the PSG vs Barcelona match?

The PSG vs Barcelona match will be played on Wednesday (in Paris), Thursday (Inida time).

  • At what time does the PSG vs Barcelona match begin?

The PSG vs Barcelona match will begin at 09:00 PM Local Time (Paris) and 12:30 AM IST (IST).

  • Where is the PSG vs Barcelona​ match being played?

The PSG vs Barcelona match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris.

  • Where can you watch the PSG vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy PSG vs Barcelona match live broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu).

  • Where can you watch the PSG vs Barcelona match online in India?

One can watch the PSG vs Barcelona match online on the SonyLiv application and website.

PSG vs Barcelona Starting Lineups

PSG XI (4-3-2-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Nuno Mendes; Lee Kang-in, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos; Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie De Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski.

