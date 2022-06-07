Hunt for third title continues as Chennaiyan FC ropes in midfielder Jiteshwor Singh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (CHENNAIYAN FC) Chennaiyan FC in training session

Two-time champions of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyan FC are eyeing a third title victory and are in the process of putting a formidable side that can achieve it for them. One of the most successful franchises of the ISL has now roped in Manipuri midfielder Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh on a multi-year deal ahead of the next season. Chennaiyan FC has spotted the young talent who had a great outing for Neroca FC in the I-League in which he was adjudged the best emerging player.

Elated after his maiden ISL contract Jiteshwor said: "I can't wait for pre-season and to meet my new teammates. I will work hard to play in the starting eleven". Singh has an outstanding record of spending 1500 minutes on the pitch, featuring in 12 leagues and five championship stage matches. The addition of Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh adds more prowess to Chennaiyan FC's midfield which already consists of skipper Anirudh Thapa, who was retained by the club earlier on a two-year deal.

As of now, Singh has featured in three I-League seasons in his career. The midfielder who made his debut with Orange Brigade in 2020 also appeared for Kolkata-based Bhawanipore FC on three occasions in the I-League qualifiers. Opening up on Singh's contract, Vita Dani, Chennaiyin FC's co-owner said "We are excited to see Jiteshwor in Chennaiyin FC colors especially after being awarded the best emerging player of the season in I-League last year. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season". As of now, Jiteshwor has played 40 professional matches in his career.

(Inputs from PTI)