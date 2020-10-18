Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL Live Streaming MI vs KXIP: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 34th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab (MI vs KXIP) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to enhace their chances of sealing a playoff berth with a win when they play a deflated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 36th game of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Despite being in red hot form, the Rohit Sharma-led MI wouldn't take their opponents lightly on Sunday, as KXIP is motivated by the return of hard-hitting Chris Gayle. While MI are the current joint toppers with 12 points, KXIP languish at the bottom of the eight-team standings and another defeat will make their task to qualify very difficultly. After missing most of the first-half games, self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' Gayle made a decent start with a 45-ball 53 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game. The KXIP think-tank will hope Gayle to replicate the show along with the in-form opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul, who has been the leading run-getter with 1,700 runs off 36 games.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 18 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan

