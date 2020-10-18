Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Hardik departs as MI half down

Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of MI vs KXIP live IPL match from Dubai. Defending Champions Mumbai Indian will look to seal the playoffs berth in the clash against KXIP on Sunday. Mumbai Indians have steamrolled opposition teams with an explosive batting line-up complemented by a lethal bowling attack and the latest side to bear their brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight-wicket defeat on Friday. Table-toppers MI boast of top batsmen such as captain Rohit Sharma (251 runs) and his opening partner Quinton de Kock (269) and both are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (243 runs) and Ishan Kishan (186 runs). On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul (387 runs at a strike rate of 134.84) and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal (337 runs). KXIP's problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions even though their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle. Here you can follow all the live updates of MI vs KXIP live match from Dubai.

20.45 IST: Shami to Hardik, OUT! Short ball and the batsman was in no control to play any shot at that one as he edges it to Pooran.

20.40 IST: Murugan to De Kock, SIX! In the slot and the southpaw launches it over long-on for a biggie.

20.37 IST: Bishnoi to Hardik, SIX! The younger Pandya takes revenge of his brother's wicket on the very first ball with a six over mid-off.

20.33 IST: Bishnoi to Krunal, OUT! Too full on the pads and Krunal tries to sweep it over backward square leg but gets only an edge, which lands directly into Hooda's hands.

20.28 IST: Ashwin to Krunal, FOUR! Short from Murugan and the southpaw slams it hard over mid-wicket for one bounce four.

20.22 IST: Hooda to De Kock, SIX! Too short from the bowler and Quinton hammers it over mid-wicket for a six.

20.19 IST: Ashwin to Krunal, FOUR! Enough width from the bowler as the southpaw cuts it hard for a boundary.

20:11 IST: Maxwell to Krunal, FOUR! Off his back foot, lofts it over cover for a brilliant boundary.

20:07 IST: Jordan to Krunal, SIX! Length ball well wide and Krunal slashed it over point for a six.

19:57 IST: Arshdeep to Ishan, OUT! Length ball down off side. Top edged it to M Ashwin at third man

19:54 IST: Maxwell to Ishan, FOUR! Pulled away towards deep midwicket for a boundary.

19:49 IST: Shami to Suryakumar, OUT! KXIP on fire tonight! Terrible shot and the man in form goes back for a duck.

19:44 IST: Arshdeep to Rohit OUT! WOOOOAAAAH!!! Rohit departs for just nine. Rohit looked for the cut shot against the length ball and he chopped it onto the stumps.

19:35 IST: Shami to Rohit, FOUR! Clipped off his pads for a boundary down fine leg.

19:35 IST: Shami to De Kock, FOUR! Uses the width to cut it past point for a boundary.

19:34 IST: There is something interesting from KXIP. Glenn Maxwell starts the attack and Rohit manages a boundary in the fifth ball punched between cover point and sweeper cover

19:21 IST: KXIP skipper KL Rahul: We're at that stage where the toss doesn't matter. We need to show energy and try to win everything from here. Last game was too close for comfort but we needed a win like that to get over the line. We're also going in with the same team

19:19 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma: We're having a bat first. We want to put runs on the board, the team has done well doing that. We don't need to change that. It is an important game for us and putting runs on the board would be ideal. The team has looked balanced. Guys have put their hands up in different situations. Bumrah is an important cog and him doing well reflects the team performance. We're going in with the same team

19:14 IST: Here is the playing XI for the two teams...

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

19:02 IST: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first

18:45 IST: Mumbai Indians have another chance to go top of the points table. Having played a game less than present topper Delhi Capitals, they have 12 points in eight games. A win will take them top of the table based on net run rate.

18:40 IST: Mumbai Indians stand ahead in the rivalry contest with 14 wins in 25 meetings which includes four victories in their last five encounters, the last one being a win in Abu Dhabi earlier this month by 48 runs

