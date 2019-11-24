Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 3: India 4 wickets away from series whitewash

Image Source : AP Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test, Day 3: Live updates from Kolkata

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Day-Night Test and second of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Day 2 was another exciting day of Test cricket. India inched closer to 2-0 and are just four wickets away from achieving it. Earlier in the day, their skipper notched up a fabulous century and entertained the crowd with his sumptuous shots. Later on, batting got tougher during the twilight period and at one stage they lost wickets in clumps. However, all that happened after they were on safer shores. Post that, Ishant Sharma bowled with a lot of fire and venom and along with Umesh Yadav decimated the Bangladeshi batting yet again. Sharma has now taken 9 wickets in the match and would be eyeing his second 10-wicket haul in Tests on Day 3. Follow all the cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 2nd Test from Kolkata here at IndiaTV.

13.00 IST: Umesh Yadav to start for India, new man Ebadot Hossain on strike



12.57 IST: Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards rings the bell to signal start of day's play.

12.45 IST: PICTH REPORT! The cracks have opened up and the Indian spinners can now finally have some say in the game. It'll be difficult for Bangladesh to last the entire day but history has been made here before. Will it repeat itself? Remains to be seen.





Hello and welcome to Eden Gardens for Day 3 of the #PinkBallTest.



How quickly do you reckon our bowlers will wrap this up?#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/zqHVMxPcfr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

20 minutes to the start of play and India need 4 wickets to complete a series sweep and go 300 points ahead in the World Test Championship table.

