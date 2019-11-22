Live Streaming, India vs Bangladesh, Day Night 2nd Test: Watch IND vs BAN Pink Ball Test online on Hotstar

Live Streaming, India vs Bangladesh, Day Night 2nd Test: The hysteria surrounding the country's first Day-Night Test on Indian soil will try hard to mask the gulf between India and Bangladesh, but when the two teams meet for the second time in the two-match series, the possibility of a lopsided contest will loom large over a decked-up Eden Gardens on Friday. India, perched comfortably at the top of the ICC World Championship points table, thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore a week back. The match got over inside three days and the home team's dominance was summed up by the fact that opener Mayank Agarwal's first innings score of 243 was more than Bangladesh's two totals of 150 and 213. Virat Kohli's side, ranked number one in the longest format, have so far won all their six matches since the start of the Test Championship, whitewashing West Indies and South Africa in their last two series. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

Where is Day-Night India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test being played?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 is being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

When will Day-Night India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test start?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 will start at 01.00 PM. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM.

Where can you watch Day-Night India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live online?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Where can you watch Day-Night India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live TV Telecast?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 1 on Star Sports and DD Sports.

What are the squads for Day-Night India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.