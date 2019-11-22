India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Ishant draws first blood in historic match

Image Source : BCCI Day-Night Test, India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Day 1 updates from Kolkata

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Day-Night Test and second of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh live from the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. After keeping itself away from the Day-Night Test, the Indian side is ready for the Pink ball challenge against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens. It was a walkover for the Virat Kohli -led side in the first encounter at Indore as they rolled over the visitors inside three days. Now, both sides are playing the pink ball game for the first time. While they do have had a practice session, it will be interesting to see how both sides adapt the conditions and fair against the pink ball. Will the Bangladeshi side be able to produce some magic or the Indians will continue their domination at home? Follow all the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN 1st Test from Indore here at IndiaTV.

13.40 IST: NOT OUT! India lose their review. Just the second ball of the day from Shami and it got all the Indians excited. Shami bowls a good length ball swinging in. Shadman looks to defend it but the sneaks past the bat and pad going to the keeper who dives to his left to take the catch. Shami and Saha looks confident and convince Kohli to go for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is clearly no bat on it. BAN 16/1 in 8 overs

13.37 IST: Mohammed Shami introduced into the attack and straight away goes for the kill. Almost gets a wicket off the first ball Shami bowls! Bowls it a shorter outside off, Shadman looks to leave the ball alone. It goes off the upper half of the bat uppishly. Shami hares towards it to take the catch but it bounces way short. Lucky break for Shadman Islam.

13.31 IST: OUT! REVIEW LOST! ISHANT ON FIRE! Bangladesh lose Kayes (LBW) and the review. It was a poor review from his visitors. India have their first wicket with the pink ball. It looked to be hitting the stumps and it is indeed hitting the leg stump. Slightly fuller on around off, Kayes gets across and looks to flick but misses. BAN 15/1 in 6.3 overs Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque comes out at number 3.

13.28 IST: NOT OUT! Great review from Bangladesh! There was a certain sound when the ball went past Kayes and into Saha's hands. The Indian appealed and the on-field umpire gave it in their favour. However, Kayes was confident and reviewed the decision. The replays showed a clear gap between the bat and ball and the umpire had to change his decision to not out.

13.22 IST: Good over from Ishant, just a single off it. BAN 14/0 in 5 overs

13.17 IST: FOUR! Another boundary from Shadman Islam. A short delivery from Umesh and Islam camps on his back foot and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for the second boundary of the over. BAN 13/0 in 4 overs

13.16 IST: FOUR! Too short from Umesh and Shadman Islam moves back and hits it for a boundary. So, we got the first boundary of the match.

13.13 IST: Ishant gives away three runs in this over. BAN 5/0 in 3 overs

13.08 IST: Imrul Kayes takes Bangladesh off the mark in this over. BAN 2/0 in 2 overs

13.05 IST: Maiden over from Ishant Sharma! BAN 0/0 in 1 over. Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Ishant.

12.58 IST: We are all set for the historic occasion. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over with the Pink Ball. Watch this exclusive video to know all about the Pink Ball, the latest heartthrob of India.

12.56 IST: Both teams are out on the park. National Anthems are being played. The iconic Eden Gardens is packed to its full capacity. Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina and Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee ring the bell. The Indian players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (C), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (WK), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

12.31 IST: TOSS - Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat in Kolkata.





"It's a historic moment in Indian cricket and the boys are looking forward to it," says #TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc ahead of the #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/kRzeL2chz3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

There is 4mm grass on the pitch with a little bit of dryness in the pitch. This will be a great pitch to bat on at first but in the second and third session, it'll be difficult to bat under lights.

While some have said that the pink ball will make life difficult for the batsmen thanks to the swing it generates and the nature of the Eden track, chief curator Sujan Mukherjee begs to differ.

11.45 IST: Sourav Ganguly shares photos as Kolkata turns pink for Day-Night Test

From the 42 to the Tata Centre, the Lake Town Clock Tower to Shaheed Minar, everything had a cover of pink ahead of the Test match. The former India captain even shared photos of sweets from famous sweet shops, which have made special pink coloured sandesh to mark the occasion.

Brief preview: Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day-Night Test starting here on Friday. It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council approved the format to revive interest in Tests.