Sourav Ganguly shares photos as Kolkata turns pink for Day-Night Test

India are playing Day-Night Test for the first time and as Virat Kohli and his men embark on a new journey, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are leaving no stones unturned to make it a grand occasion. On the eve of the pink ball Test, Ganguly shared pictures of the city, which has embraced the colour to welcome new dawn in Indian cricket.

Ganguly, a former CAB president himself, took to Twitter to share photos from different landmarks of the city, which is proudly flaunting the pink ahead of the second India-Bangladesh Test, starting today at the iconic Eden Gardens.

From the 42 to the Tata Centre, the Lake Town Clock Tower to Shaheed Minar, everything had a cover of pink ahead of the Test match. The former India captain even shared photos of sweets from famous sweet shops, which have made special pink coloured sandesh to mark the occasion.

