Day-Night Test: Enjoying watching our fast bowlers from gully, says Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source : AP India's Ishant Sharma, center, Rohit Sharma and Aninkya Rahane celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata

Day 2 of the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata witnessed the hosts ending on a dominating note once again. While the first half of the day saw Virat Kohli dictating the terms with his 27th Test century en route to his score of 136, the second half saw the Indian pacers at large wreaking havoc of the Bangladesh batting lineup. At stumps on second day, the Test deputy praised the pace trio and also explained the difference in batting against the pink ball in the three sessions.

Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami combined to pick all the ten wickets in the first session with the former bagging his tenth five-wicket haul and second at home in Test cricket. Their dominance continued in the second innings with Ishant ending day 2 with four wickets while Umesh bagged two others.

"I am enjoying watching our fast bowlers from gully; Umesh, Ishant and Shami are working really hard," said Ishant at end of day 2.

Rahane then explained the difference in batting through the three sessions of the day. He found the final session to be the toughest for batters given the dew conditions. "As a batman, I thought the first and the second session were easy to bat on. But under lights, with the late swing, it is challenging for batsmen. The twilight period is always challenging. In the first session, the ball comes on nicely with no lateral movement. Later with the dew coming in the strategy should be different," said Rahane who scored his seventh Test fifty lin ICC World Test Championship and was involved in a 99-run stand with skipper Kohli for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh ended day 2 at 152 for six. They now trail by 89 runs and Mushfiqur Rahim will be resuming day 3 with his score of 59.

"We still have to come tomorrow and come hard at them. One wicket at a time is what we are thinking. We still respect the Bangladesh team and one wicket is what we are looking for at the moment," said Rahane.