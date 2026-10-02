Will new PCA stadium in Mullanpur be batter's paradise again as it's set to host maiden ODI game?

Chandigarh:

The second ODI between India and West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati set multiple new records, but it also highlighted the poor bowling conditions for the bowlers. Batting first, West Indies posted 405 runs on the board and in reply, India chased it down with 39 balls remaining. A total of five cricketers scored a century each, while India captain Shubman Gill went on to do better, hitting the fastest-ever double century in the format.

After the game, India head coach highlighted that it was a bat-versus-bat contest and there was very little to offer for the bowlers. Ahead of the third ODI at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy echoed the same sentiment, stating that the pitches are getting better and better for the batters and it’s been tough for the bowlers to make an impact.

With that, the question arises about what is to be offered in the third ODI. Both coaches have shared their concerns for the bowlers, but as things stand, not a lot is to change. Based on the first look at the pitch, it is once again set to favour the batters and the conditions will improve significantly for the batters under lights. However, it is to be noted that multiple Sher-e-Punjab league matches were played on the same surface and hence, it could get tired after 20-25 overs.

New India international Naman Dhir highlighted that 290-300 could be a good score on the board. In the press conference, the Punjab-based cricketer noted that he hasn’t seen the pitch yet, as India didn’t train on the penultimate day, but as far as he understands, it should be enough.

“The Indian team hasn’t seen the wicket so far. I haven’t seen it either. So, it’s difficult to assess the conditions without looking at the pitch. So, I can’t comment on it right now. Based on what I know, if it is prepared the usual way, around 290-300 would be a good total,” Naman said in the pre-match press conference.

Advice from Ravindra Jadeja

Naman has been a handy bowler for India in the ongoing West Indies series. He has failed to strike a wicket, but has been economical in the context of the high-scoring affairs that have been seen so far. Meanwhile, ahead of the third ODI, he revealed having a chat with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who advised him to keep a simple plan.

"I spoke quite a bit with Jaddu bhai, and he gave me simple plans to bowl according to the batsman and what the match situation demands - whether you need to take a wicket or contain runs, what lines and lengths to bowl. It has been very helpful for me,” Naman said.

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'It's really been bat-versus-bat contest, not ideal' - WI coach Daren Sammy on batting fest in India