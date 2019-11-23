Day-Night Test: Record galore as Virat Kohli shines with 136 in Kolkata

Image Source : AP India's Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Saturday

After a dominating day 1 of the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Garden in Kolkata, Team India continued with utmost supremacy on the second afternoon with skipper Virat Kohli showing his elegance against the pink ball. Continuing from 59, Kohli marched on to his 27th Test century and his first in the day-night format to give India commanding lead over the beleaguered visitors. He stitched an impressive 99-run stand alongside his overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane who scored his seventh half-century in ICC World Test Championship before falling to Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh bounced back in the session after lunch. Ravindra Jadeja fell off only the second ball after break while Kohli was dismissed following a stunner at backward point from Taijul. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma were trapped LBW by Al-Amin Hossain. India eventually declared at 347 for nine with a 241-run lead.

Ishant struck quickly dismissing both Shadman Islam and skipper Mominul Haque for a duck each before getting rid of Imrul Kayes off a similar manner. Umesh Yadav removed Mohammed Mithun between Ishant's last two dismissals. The 69-run stand between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh reduce the gap to 89 at the end of day 2.

Here are some of the key stats from day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh…

27 Kohli surpassed Steve Smith and Windies great Gary Sobers to stand 17th alongside Graeme Smith and Allan Border in the all-time list of Test centuries.

1 Kohli is the first Indian to score a Test century in a Day-Night Test match and 16th overall. Only Pakistan's Asad Shafiq has scored two centuries in that list of 16 batters.

141 innings Kohli is the joint second-fastest batsman to notch up his 27th Test century alongside Sachin Tendulkar. Don Bradman was the fastest ever, scoring his 27th Test ton in his 70th innings.

41 Kohli now has the joint-most number of international centuries as a captain alongside Australia’s Ricky Ponting. But while Kohli amassed the total in 188 innings, Ponting scored 41 tons across formats in 376 innings. Graeme Smith stands second on the list with 33 international hundreds (368 innings). Overall, he has 70 international centuries which is the third highest after Ponting’s tally of 71 and Tendulkar’s 100.

20 Kohli now has the second-most Test centuries as a captain surpassing Ponting's tally of 19. Only South Africa's Smith has the most hundreds as a skipper (25) in Test cricket.

136 is the joint-highest score by a captain in Day-Night Test. England captain Joe Root had scored 136 against West Indies in 2017 in his debut appearance in the format as well. Australia's Smith stands next on the list with his knock of 130 runs against Pakistan in 2016. Kohli also became the fourth captain to score a ton in Day-Night Test after Faf du Plessis (2016), Smith (2016), Root (2017), Kane Williamson (2018).

2763 Kohli and Rahane's 99-run stand on day 2 took their partnership run tally to 2763 runs which is the second-most for the fourth wicket in Tests. They now stand 405 runs short of the topper Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan who amassed 3138 runs in 51 innings at 69.73.

7 India now have declared an innings on seven consecutive occasions in Tests surpassing the previous tally of six by England cricket team in 2009. Here are India's declared innings - 502/7 d, 323/4 d, 601/5 d, 497/9 d, 493/6 d, 347/9 d.

10.64 has been the average of opening pairs in India against India in last 25 Test matches with no 50-plus partnerships.

0 & 0 Mominul Haque became the third Bangladeshi skipper to bag a pair in Test cricket after Habibul Bashar and Mohammad Ashraful. However, he became the first captain to register a pair against India.

9 Ishant has now taken nine wickets in this match which includes his first innings five-wicket haul. His current figure of 9 for 61 is the fourth-best in a day-night match. He stands one wicket away from his second ten-wicket haul in Tests and becoming the third bowler to achieve the same with the pink ball.