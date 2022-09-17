Modi 73rd Birthday: 8 Cheetahs from Namibia land in Gwalior, to be released by PM today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi 73rd Birthday: As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday today, he will be releasing eight Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park today. The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today at 7:50 am. The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, officials said. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for KNP, where he will release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am today. The release of wild cheetahs by the prime minister in KNP is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

