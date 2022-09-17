Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
  4. Modi 73rd Birthday: 8 Cheetahs from Namibia land in Gwalior, to be released by PM today
Modi 73rd Birthday: 8 Cheetahs from Namibia land in Gwalior, to be released by PM today

Modi 73rd Birthday: Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am today and leave for Kuno National Park.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2022 7:58 IST
Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art
Image Source : ANI Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi 73rd Birthday: As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday today, he will be releasing eight Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park today. The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today at 7:50 am. The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, officials said. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for KNP, where he will release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am today. The release of wild cheetahs by the prime minister in KNP is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. The introduction of the fastest land animal in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

 

Live updates :PM Modi Birthday

  • Sep 17, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' to begin across India on PM Modi's birthday today

  • Sep 17, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Amit Shah wishes PM Modi on his birthday, says he is respected by the whole world

  • Sep 17, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Yogi Adityanath wishes PM Modi on his birthday, calls him architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Rajasthan BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada'

    Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Friday the party's state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2 during which the work of serving the needy will be undertaken. He said during the period, blood donation events, artificial limbs camps for differently-abled and other activities will be held.

     

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Modi lands in Delhi after series of bilateral and multilateral engagements

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes sand sculpture on Modi's birthday

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    "PM Modi committed his life to the welfare of the people", says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    JP Nadda to inaugurate exhibition on PM Modi's life and leadership

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also. The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations till October 2.

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    BJP set to make PM Modi's birthday historic

    BJP is set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

  • Sep 17, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Modi looks at packed schedule on his birthday

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

