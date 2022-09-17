PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut, wishes pour in from showbiz

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut, PM Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17) turned 72. With several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion, wishes poured in since the morning from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe. Many Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher among others wished him on the special day. Taking to his Twitter, Kher shared a video of PM Modi and wished him a long and healthy life.

He wrote, "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji !"

Akshay Kumar dropped a picture with PM Modi and wished him, saying, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."

Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy filming her upcoming movie Emergency, took to Instagram and posted an old photo of the PM Modi from an event, along with a long birthday message. She called him the 'most powerful man on this planet' as she wished him. "Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader," she wrote.

