Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says 'your dedication is highly appreciated'

As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday today, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note for the leader. In his post, the superstar urged the prime minister to take a day off and enjoy the special occasion. He wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi."

With several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion, wishes poured in since the morning from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and more wished Narendra Modi on Twitter. ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut, wishes pour in from showbiz

Sanjay Dutt thanked PM Narendra Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation. The actor shared a photograph with Modi as the two stand together and wrote, "Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!A Happy birthday @narendramodi" Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging website for the leader."

Earlier in the day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach. To wish PM Modi, Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji'. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture.

For the unversed, PM Modi was born to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat. He is the fourth longest-serving prime minister in the history of India. And on his special day, Modi released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today at 7:50 am. The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - were brought as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. ALSO CHECK: PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: When his debonair style made for iconic fashion moments

