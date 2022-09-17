PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sculpture with 1,213 mud tea cups

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. On the celebratory occasion, wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from across the globe. There are several events lined up today to celebrate PM's birthday, the most important is the historic 'Project Cheetah mission', wherein he will release eight cheetahs into Kuno National Park. Now, to make the day more special, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach.

To wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture.

Speaking about the same, Sudarshan told ANI, "We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art."

PM Modi's Project Cheetah mission

On PM's birthday, he will be releasing eight Cheetahs into the Kuno National Park today. The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left on Friday night, and landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior today at 7:50 am. The eight cheetahs - five females and three males - are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, officials said. Also Check: PM Narendra Modi's Birthday: When his debonair style made for iconic fashion moments

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Gwalior airport from New Delhi at around 9.20 am and leave for KNP, where he will release the cheetahs into quarantine enclosures at around 10.45 am today. The release of wild cheetahs by the prime minister in KNP is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat.

