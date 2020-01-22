Image Source : INDIA TV Namami Gange transforms Ganga Ghats in Patna

Namami Gange, the flagship program of PM Narendra Modi-led government has transformed the Ganga Ghats of Patna. The project with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 has caused such a drastic change in Ganga waters in Patna that locals are surprised at the transformation.

Within 5 years, 16 Ganga ghats in Patna have been beautified. These include Krishna Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Kali Ghat and many more. Where there were heaps of garbage in 2015, there are beautiful walkways. Where there were lonely patches, there are well-lit areas. The transformation has taken place in just 5 years.

"We are living here for past 60 years," said a man "But the transformation is astonishing. The ghats were just like Bhoot Banglas before"

Earlier, no one would be keen to visit the Ghats because of the filth. But after the clean-up under Namami Gange scheme, ghats in Patna are becoming hang out spots even for youngsters.

"These are good places to take a stroll with friends," said a college girl,"You can come with friends and hangout here"

The authorities have pulled all stops for the beautification of the ghats. The walls which line the walkways are adorned with Madhubani paintings.

Adequate attention is given to security. 336 street lights have been set up to ensure that the ghats are always well-lit and do not become dens of anti-social elements.

Wherever there are crowds, there emerges a need to tackle issues like sanitation. The administration has taken adequate steps. 11 toilet blocks have been constructed for the public.

Although further progress can be made, the situation at Ganga ghats of Patna is definitely changing for the better.