#TeamModionIndiaTV: Key ministers of Modi 2.0 cabinet share progress report | LIVE

Key ministers of Modi government will be LIVE with India TV in a day-long conference to give an exclusive report on government completing one year in office. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 9:08 IST
One year of Modi 2.0 government: Union Ministers will be LIVE on India for a day-long event.
Image Source : INDIA TV

One year of Modi 2.0 government: Union Ministers will be LIVE on India for a day-long event.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.7 million, including more than 190,000 fatalities. More than 737,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin a month-long celebration to mark the first anniversary of Modi 2.0. The BJP will hold "virtual rallies" across the country and organize over 1,000 conferences online. Today, members of BJP will be live on India TV in a day-long conference, talking about how the Modi government performed so far and how there are still a lot of challenges to overcome for this visionary Modi 2.0 government. Follow this breaking news blog for the live updates on coronavirus pandemic and the latest stories from across the globe:

  • May 29, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    #TeamModionIndiaTV

  • May 29, 2020 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    #TeamModionIndiaTV: Here is the schedule for ministers of Modi cabinet on India TV today

    Ministers of the Narendra Modi government will be LIVE on India TV talking about the progress report as Modi 2.0 government completes one year in office. Here is the tentative schedule.

     
    TIME
    Guests name
    10am
    Nitin Gadkari
    11am
    Prakash Javdekar
    11.40am
    Ravishankar Prasad
    12noon
    Gajendra Shekhawat
    12.30pm
    Narendra Singh Tomar
    1pm
    Piyush Goyal
    2pm
    Gen V K Singh
    4.30pm
    Mukhtar Abbas naqvi
    5pm
    Kiren Rijuju
    6pm
    Nirmala Sitaraman
     
  • May 29, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • One in four US workers have lost their jobs since mid-March
    • Brazil’s new COVID-19 cases soar to daily record
    • Premier League set to resume in June
    • Japan ends its COVID-19 state of emergency
    • South Korea tightens restrictions to curb a new spike in cases
    • Travel between Australia and New Zealand may resume in September
    • England to ease some social distancing restrictions
    • Spain begins 10-day national mourning for lives lost to COVID-19
  • May 29, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch yoga lessons to remain healthy forever

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to remain healthy forever | 

  • May 29, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    New research exposes vulnerability of cancer patients who contract the virus

    Up until now, there has been little research in to how COVID-19 affects cancer patients. A new study released Thursday reported that 13% of cancer patients who contract COVID-19 are likely to die.

  • May 29, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 2,579,000 recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.9 million, including more than 362,000 fatalities. More than 2,579,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 1,03,330
    Italy- 33,142
    Spain- 27,119
    France- 28,662
    United Kingdom- 37,832
    Belgium - 9,388

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 165,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 4,711

