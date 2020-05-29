Removing Article 370 from J&K one of the greatest achievements of Modi 2.0: MoS General VK Singh

Image Source : PTI Former Indian Army Chief and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (retired) VK Singh

Former Indian Army Chief and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (retired) VK Singh, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, said that after the abrogation of article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were looking forward to development. They understand that various development-related activities are their own responsibility and they are cooperating with the administration.

Stating that the revocation of Article 370 was one of the biggest achievements of Modi 2.0, Singh said, "In the past one year, the security forces along with Jammu and Kashmir Police made it possible to reduce militancy activities in the valley up to a large extent. The terrorist activities are still being carried away but the forces are giving their best to neutralise their attempts.

Regarding the Indo-China border dispute, Singh said that this is not the first time that the Chinese forces have breached the borders and incidences like Doklam are happening again. He said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will definitely resolve this issue. We should let the forces and the administration work on this matter, said Singh.

The Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said that the amended Motor Vehicle Act which is showing tremendous outcomes as incidents of road accidents have reduced drastically across the country.

In the interview, he also said, "Our system is fair, transparent and it treats everyone equally. Even I have paid challans too."

About the current situation of migrant workers during coronavirus lockdown, the MP from Ghaziabad said 55 community kitchens are functioning and many NGOs have joined hands with the administration to facilitate the poor.

He further shared that the Ghaziabad-Delhi border will remain sealed as more coronavirus infections are being spread in Ghaziabad through Delhi.

The major cause of migration is rumour-mongering and misinformation among workers. The migration is seen on a large scale in the non-BJP ruling states. The Uttar Pradesh government has done a tremendous job in providing facilities to these migrant workers, he said.

"The Central government has urged house owners to not charge rents from those tenants whose earnings have been hit due to lockdown. Now, it becomes the responsibility of every individual to implement this in ground level and provide relief in return to those migrant people," said Singh.

