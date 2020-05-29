Has pandemic put a brake on Rly's bullet trains/high-speed corridors? Piyush Goyal answers

Image Source : AP Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shares vision for bullet, high-speed trains.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in an exclusive conversation with India TV during its special coverage #TeamModiOnIndiaTV discussed how railways coped with the coronavirus outbreak situation and shared report card of work done by the railway ministry as Modi government 2.0 completes one year in power.

Speaking on PM Modi's bullet train projects and whether the government will continue work on it even when the naiton is dealing with coronavirus outbreak, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said so far a specific discussion on bullet train has not taken place, therefore, it would be better to discuss the matter once we are through this pandemic situation.

While mentioning that we need to prepare and build India for future, Piyush Goyal said a lot of work is needed to make it Aatm Nirbhar bharat (self-reliant India), and for more high-speed trains. Piyush Goyal said he believes that the vision which PM Modi has for India's future, we need to develop railways for more high-speed trains, dedicated frieght corridors.

He added that in the next 10-12 years, they are committed to work for getting Rs 50 lakh crore investment for railways.

