Govt increased budget for MNREGA, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Narendra Singh in an exclusive conversation with India TV on its special coverage #TeamModiOnIndiaTV shared progress report on the completion of one year of Modi government 2.0.

The Agriculture minister said even in this hour of crisis, farmers are doing their job, fulfilling countries need. The minister informed that they have paid 99 per cent sharmik under the MNREGA scheme. He informed that the government has increased the budget of MNREGA in the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

"We have offered 5,000 crore jobs to the migrants," the Agriculture minister said while hitting out at the Congress party for doing politics on the migrants issue adding Sonia Gandhi only knows to give suggestions.

He said, "We don't give suggestions but work mentioing that over Rs 6,000 crore has been given to farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojna."

"Congress is busy with blame-game but we need to unite to fight coronavirus. We are also well-prepared to deal with locust attack," Agriculture minister said.

