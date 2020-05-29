Image Source : PTI (FILE) Is Rahul Gandhi senseless or is he being led on a wrong path, asks Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in an exclusive chat with India TV, took aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and accused him of instigating the poor. He even termed his rhetoric 'senseless' in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rijiju lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his rhetorical demands for the poor. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi does not understand the realities with respect to the resources and goes on making rhetoric nonetheless.

"Is he senseless? or is he being led on a wrong path by someone?" asked Kiren Rijiju. He used the word "Nasamajh".

Commenting on the situation in the country, Rijiju said that it was need of the hour to stem the spread of fake news.

"Most web servers are in the USA, it is because of this that we can't take decisive action. However, government machinery and ministries are doing everything to tackle fake news,"said Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju hails from Arunachal Pradesh. The state is claimed by China and many voices are made from within Chinese Government whenever any Indian leader pays a visit to the state.

Rijiju expressed sentiments that the state was part of the country and disputes were a result of unsolved issues that emerged during the tenure of past governments including those during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Watch Kiren Rijiju's full interaction with India TV

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage