India in much better position compared to other big nations hit by COVID-19: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar on Friday spoke to India TV on its special coverage #TeamModiOnIndiaTV on the completion of Modi government 2.0 and discussed how the government is dealing with the coronavirus situation.

Speaking on opposition's charge that lockdown did not help the country in containing the spread of virus, Prakash Javadekar said when lockdown was imposed in the nation, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 3 days but during the lockdown, it has now reached to 14 days while the national recovery rate is 42 per cent. He said that compared to other countries that have maximum coronavirus cases, India is in a good position.

People of the country have followed lockdown guidelines, because of which the pace at which the number of coronavirus cases is are growing is much slower: @PrakashJavdekar tells @IMinakshiJoshi#TeamModiOnIndiaTV pic.twitter.com/wRY5uNPVbP — India TV (@indiatvnews) May 29, 2020

Javadekar slammed the opposition saying it only knows how to oppose but don't know how to propose, adding that they only criticise the government but never gives suggestions or alternative solutions to solve issues. He also mentioned that Congress is just doing politics on the migrants issue.

Javadekar on COVID-19 crisis said that no one knows when the pandemic will end till the time there is vaccine. The Union Minister on India's preparation to deal COVID-19 said that initially there was only one testing lab in Pune, now the country many of them. Earlier, there were no PPE kits being manufactured in the country but now India is the second largest producer of PPE kits and has even started exporting it.

On India-China tension, Javadekar said there is no need to worry and no chance of war between the two countries. Whatever the issue is, it will be resovled like the government managed the Doklam issue.

Earlier, speaking to India TV, Union Mininster Nitin Gadkari called for political unity to fight coronavirus pandemic saying it is not the time for the blame game and do politics as the minister repsonded to the opposition's criticism over government policies to fight coronavirus outbreak. He said that the need of the hour is for coordinaton, cooperation and communication between states and Centre as the nation deals COVID-19.

