Image Source : PIXABAY Union Minister Nitin Gadkari weighs in on lockdown extension, says it is making people 'restless'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed that the extended spell of lockdown is making people restless. Speaking exclusively on India TV's #TeamModiOnIndiaTV platform, where key ministers of the Narendra Modi government share the report card on the first year of Modi government 2.0.

"Lockdown was necessary but now the extended lockdown is making people restless. I am not in Delhi right now, i am in my village taking stock of the situation," Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari holds two portfolios under the Modi government -- Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

He further added that this is not the time to do politics as coronavirus pandemic is a problem for us all.

