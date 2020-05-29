Image Source : PIXABAY Govt considering increasing import duty on Chinese products

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has told India TV that the government is considering increasing import duty on Chinese products amid coronavirus outbreak. "Earlier we used to import PPE kits from China, now we have enough production of PPE in the country that we are exporting products to other countries. The price of these products has also come down from Rs 1,200 to Rs 550 - Rs 650.

"We are contemplating hiking import duty on Chinese products that are being imported. This will encourage the production of these products in India," Gadkari added.

He further said that this will be a part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking India to be self-sufficient in the time of coronavirus.

Gadkari further added that India is also taking steps in the direction of becoming the hub in auto manufacturing in the next 5 years.

