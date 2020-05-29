TikTok must follow Indian laws; has been asked to take down thousands of videos: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Friday, May 29, 2020
     
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, has said that video-sharing platform TikTok must follow Indian laws if it wants to work in India.

New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 12:58 IST
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, has said that video-sharing platform TikTok must follow Indian laws if it wants to work in India. "TikTok has been told that it must follow Indian laws in order to work in India. It has been asked to take down thousands of objectionable videos," the minister said. 

On the issue of migrants, the law minister further said, "If we would have been able to implement NPR properly, the migrant would have not faced so much trouble." 

Prasad further attacked Congress party on the role it is playing as an irresponsible opposition and lauded PM Modi for his stern leadership in testing times. "If Congress have so much issue with lockdown, so why Congress-led states are imposing it? People know PM Modi works for them and will continue to do," he said. 

