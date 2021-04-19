Long queues outside liquor shops in Delhi minutes after Kejriwal's lockdown announcement

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Long queues outside liquor shops in Delhi after Kejriwal announces complete lockdown

Long queues of tipplers were seen outside liquoir shops in Delhi minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced six-day lockdown in the national capital to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

The city government has imposed a complete lockdown in Delhi from Monday night amid worsening Covid-19 situation. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26). Kejriwal made the announcement during a televised address in which he said the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has brought healthcare services to the brink of collapse.

"In order to prevent a total collapse, L-G Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister said.

"I won't say our health system has collapsed but it is at an alarming stage due to the resurgence," Kejriwal further said, adding the overall situation in the city was critical.

During the last year's complete lockdown, liquor shops were closed in the entire country for around 8-12 weeks. Later, liquor shops were allowed to operate with some restrictions.

According to a PTI report, of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store. The remaining shops are owned by private individuals.

