Lockdown in Delhi? Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Covid-19 situation deteriorates, media briefing shortly

Amid unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the city government has convened an emergency meeting on Monday to review the situation. The meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials.

Sources told India TV that a decision on imposing a complete lockdown in Delhi could be taken during the meeting. CM Kejriwal will address the media in the afternoon.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. Authorities reported 161 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. A day ago, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

As the situation turned serious every passing hour, Kejriwal shot off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal urging them to ramp up bed capacity in central government-run hospitals and to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

"The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi," he wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the city government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and the Remdesivir drug amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

