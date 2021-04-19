India records highest single-day rise of 2,73,810 COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,619 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated. According to the data, the total cases in India have now reached 1,50,61,919, with 19,29,329 active cases presently. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,78,769, while the total recoveries are at 1,29,53,821. The Health Ministry data also stated a total of 12,38,52,566 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested up to April 17 with 15,66,394 samples being tested on Saturday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|126
|5
|5200
|54
|64
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|44686
|4217
|909941
|2343
|7410
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|122
|17
|16809
|3
|56
|4
|Assam
|6615
|474
|216705
|159
|1135
|6
|5
|Bihar
|44701
|5203
|277667
|3460
|1749
|27
|6
|Chandigarh
|3625
|211
|29896
|411
|413
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|128019
|2381
|410913
|14556
|5908
|170
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|923
|2
|3876
|53
|4
|9
|Delhi
|74941
|5142
|766398
|20159
|12121
|161
|10
|Goa
|7052
|409
|59277
|531
|883
|11
|11
|Gujarat
|61647
|6249
|337545
|3981
|5377
|110
|12
|Haryana
|42217
|3659
|311339
|3489
|3415
|29
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8696
|252
|66489
|526
|1190
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11467
|557
|133168
|963
|2057
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|28010
|2391
|133479
|1551
|1456
|50
|16
|Karnataka
|133562
|14383
|1014152
|4603
|13351
|81
|17
|Kerala
|94009
|13667
|1140486
|4565
|4929
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|1647
|24
|10351
|84
|133
|19
|Lakshadweep
|390
|110
|774
|4
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|68576
|4687
|334947
|7495
|4557
|66
|21
|Maharashtra
|672037
|22474
|3106828
|45654
|60473
|503
|22
|Manipur
|255
|65
|29090
|7
|376
|23
|Meghalaya
|680
|31
|14038
|41
|153
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|383
|19
|4509
|26
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|176
|9
|12285
|10
|94
|26
|Odisha
|20180
|2353
|346134
|1309
|1944
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|4468
|378
|42595
|282
|708
|3
|28
|Punjab
|34190
|1691
|257946
|3141
|7902
|68
|29
|Rajasthan
|67135
|7136
|344331
|3084
|3151
|42
|30
|Sikkim
|399
|94
|6161
|11
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|70391
|4756
|907947
|5925
|13113
|42
|32
|Telengana
|39154
|2117
|314441
|1878
|1838
|14
|33
|Tripura
|462
|17
|33178
|15
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|17293
|1907
|104872
|711
|1868
|12
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|191457
|21398
|650333
|9041
|9830
|127
|36
|West Bengal
|49638
|4338
|599721
|4053
|10568
|28
|Total#
|1929329
|128013
|12953821
|144178
|178769
|1619
Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states asking them to take measures to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except the specified exempted industries.
The letter, written on Sunday, has come at a time when India is in grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and hospitals across the country are running thin on the oxygen supply required to treat patients.
"Keeping in view the rapid surge in cases especially in high-burden states, the empowered group has recommended prohibiting the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes with the exception of nine specified industries from April 22 and the union government has accepted the decision," Bhalla said in his letter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and stressed the need for vaccination of everyone over 45 years of age.
He asked the local administration to help people with full sensitivity and asserted that the cooperation of society, as well as the government, is necessary to curb the pandemic.
According to a statement, Modi emphasised implementing 'tracking, tracing and testing', saying this has to be fully followed to check the virus' spread in the same manner the first wave was curbed.
Speaking to local officials and people's representatives, the prime minister asked the administration to ensure that preventive measures like social distancing and the use of masks are practised.