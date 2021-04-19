Monday, April 19, 2021
     
  India records highest single-day rise of 2,73,810 COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

The total death toll in the country is now at 1,78,769, while the total recoveries are at 1,29,53,821. The Health Ministry data also stated a total of 12,38,52,566 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2021 9:55 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Jalandhar: People in a queue outside OPD, as they wait for general checkup at Government hospital, amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the country

India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,619 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated. According to the data, the total cases in India have now reached 1,50,61,919, with 19,29,329 active cases presently. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,78,769, while the total recoveries are at 1,29,53,821. The Health Ministry data also stated a total of 12,38,52,566 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested up to April 17 with 15,66,394 samples being tested on Saturday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 126 5200 54  64  
2 Andhra Pradesh 44686 4217  909941 2343  7410 22 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 122 17  16809 56  
4 Assam 6615 474  216705 159  1135
5 Bihar 44701 5203  277667 3460  1749 27 
6 Chandigarh 3625 211  29896 411  413
7 Chhattisgarh 128019 2381  410913 14556  5908 170 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 923 3876 53  4  
9 Delhi 74941 5142  766398 20159  12121 161 
10 Goa 7052 409  59277 531  883 11 
11 Gujarat 61647 6249  337545 3981  5377 110 
12 Haryana 42217 3659  311339 3489  3415 29 
13 Himachal Pradesh 8696 252  66489 526  1190 10 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 11467 557  133168 963  2057
15 Jharkhand 28010 2391  133479 1551  1456 50 
16 Karnataka 133562 14383  1014152 4603  13351 81 
17 Kerala 94009 13667  1140486 4565  4929 25 
18 Ladakh 1647 24  10351 84  133  
19 Lakshadweep 390 110  774 1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 68576 4687  334947 7495  4557 66 
21 Maharashtra 672037 22474  3106828 45654  60473 503 
22 Manipur 255 65  29090 376  
23 Meghalaya 680 31  14038 41  153
24 Mizoram 383 19  4509 26  12  
25 Nagaland 176 12285 10  94  
26 Odisha 20180 2353  346134 1309  1944
27 Puducherry 4468 378  42595 282  708
28 Punjab 34190 1691  257946 3141  7902 68 
29 Rajasthan 67135 7136  344331 3084  3151 42 
30 Sikkim 399 94  6161 11  136  
31 Tamil Nadu 70391 4756  907947 5925  13113 42 
32 Telengana 39154 2117  314441 1878  1838 14 
33 Tripura 462 17  33178 15  394  
34 Uttarakhand 17293 1907  104872 711  1868 12 
35 Uttar Pradesh 191457 21398  650333 9041  9830 127 
36 West Bengal 49638 4338  599721 4053  10568 28 
Total# 1929329 128013  12953821 144178  178769 1619

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states asking them to take measures to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except the specified exempted industries.

The letter, written on Sunday, has come at a time when India is in grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and hospitals across the country are running thin on the oxygen supply required to treat patients.

"Keeping in view the rapid surge in cases especially in high-burden states, the empowered group has recommended prohibiting the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes with the exception of nine specified industries from April 22 and the union government has accepted the decision," Bhalla said in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and stressed the need for vaccination of everyone over 45 years of age.

He asked the local administration to help people with full sensitivity and asserted that the cooperation of society, as well as the government, is necessary to curb the pandemic.

According to a statement, Modi emphasised implementing 'tracking, tracing and testing', saying this has to be fully followed to check the virus' spread in the same manner the first wave was curbed.

Speaking to local officials and people's representatives, the prime minister asked the administration to ensure that preventive measures like social distancing and the use of masks are practised.

