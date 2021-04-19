India records highest single-day rise of 2,73,810 COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: People in a queue outside OPD, as they wait for general checkup at Government hospital, amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the country

India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,619 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated. According to the data, the total cases in India have now reached 1,50,61,919, with 19,29,329 active cases presently. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,78,769, while the total recoveries are at 1,29,53,821. The Health Ministry data also stated a total of 12,38,52,566 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested up to April 17 with 15,66,394 samples being tested on Saturday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 126 5 5200 54 64 2 Andhra Pradesh 44686 4217 909941 2343 7410 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 122 17 16809 3 56 4 Assam 6615 474 216705 159 1135 6 5 Bihar 44701 5203 277667 3460 1749 27 6 Chandigarh 3625 211 29896 411 413 3 7 Chhattisgarh 128019 2381 410913 14556 5908 170 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 923 2 3876 53 4 9 Delhi 74941 5142 766398 20159 12121 161 10 Goa 7052 409 59277 531 883 11 11 Gujarat 61647 6249 337545 3981 5377 110 12 Haryana 42217 3659 311339 3489 3415 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 8696 252 66489 526 1190 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11467 557 133168 963 2057 6 15 Jharkhand 28010 2391 133479 1551 1456 50 16 Karnataka 133562 14383 1014152 4603 13351 81 17 Kerala 94009 13667 1140486 4565 4929 25 18 Ladakh 1647 24 10351 84 133 19 Lakshadweep 390 110 774 4 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 68576 4687 334947 7495 4557 66 21 Maharashtra 672037 22474 3106828 45654 60473 503 22 Manipur 255 65 29090 7 376 23 Meghalaya 680 31 14038 41 153 1 24 Mizoram 383 19 4509 26 12 25 Nagaland 176 9 12285 10 94 26 Odisha 20180 2353 346134 1309 1944 2 27 Puducherry 4468 378 42595 282 708 3 28 Punjab 34190 1691 257946 3141 7902 68 29 Rajasthan 67135 7136 344331 3084 3151 42 30 Sikkim 399 94 6161 11 136 31 Tamil Nadu 70391 4756 907947 5925 13113 42 32 Telengana 39154 2117 314441 1878 1838 14 33 Tripura 462 17 33178 15 394 34 Uttarakhand 17293 1907 104872 711 1868 12 35 Uttar Pradesh 191457 21398 650333 9041 9830 127 36 West Bengal 49638 4338 599721 4053 10568 28 Total# 1929329 128013 12953821 144178 178769 1619

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states asking them to take measures to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except the specified exempted industries.

The letter, written on Sunday, has come at a time when India is in grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and hospitals across the country are running thin on the oxygen supply required to treat patients.

"Keeping in view the rapid surge in cases especially in high-burden states, the empowered group has recommended prohibiting the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes with the exception of nine specified industries from April 22 and the union government has accepted the decision," Bhalla said in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, and stressed the need for vaccination of everyone over 45 years of age.

He asked the local administration to help people with full sensitivity and asserted that the cooperation of society, as well as the government, is necessary to curb the pandemic.

According to a statement, Modi emphasised implementing 'tracking, tracing and testing', saying this has to be fully followed to check the virus' spread in the same manner the first wave was curbed.

Speaking to local officials and people's representatives, the prime minister asked the administration to ensure that preventive measures like social distancing and the use of masks are practised.

