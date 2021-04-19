Monday, April 19, 2021
     
Delhi Lockdown: What's allowed and what's not - Full List

The lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today. Know what are the things allowed, and what's not

New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2021 12:46 IST
The lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today

Delhi Covid-19 lockdown: Amidst worsening Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital from Monday night. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26). The decision was taken during a meeting attended by Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal and other officials. The government has, however, exempted essential services during the lockdown period. All private and government offices have been asked to work remotely.

1. Essential services will only operate 

2. Malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums will remain closed 

3. The restaurants will not be allowed dine-in facility, only take-aways allowed

4. People attending weddings in the state to be given e-passes to facilitate movement. Only 50 people will be allowed  

5. No restriction on people traveling to railway stations, airport 

