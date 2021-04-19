Delhi Lockdown: What's allowed and what's not - Full List

Image Source : PTI (FILE) The lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today

Delhi Covid-19 lockdown: Amidst worsening Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital from Monday night. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26). The decision was taken during a meeting attended by Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal and other officials. The government has, however, exempted essential services during the lockdown period. All private and government offices have been asked to work remotely.

Delhi Lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

1. Essential services will only operate

2. Malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums will remain closed

3. The restaurants will not be allowed dine-in facility, only take-aways allowed

4. People attending weddings in the state to be given e-passes to facilitate movement. Only 50 people will be allowed

5. No restriction on people traveling to railway stations, airport

