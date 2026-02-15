Is Usman Tariq's bowling action legal? ICC rules explained as India meet Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Usman Tariq and his bowling action were a major talking point leading into the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Pakistani skipper has hogged the limelight, with India having special preparation for him.

Usman's bowling action became the talk of the town during Pakistan's home series against Australia when he dismissed Cameron Green, who was seen fuming while walking back and imitating his action. While he apologised later, Tariq's action was in the headlines, and the Indian team is aware of what he brings to the table for Pakistan.

Suryakumar on Usman's action

His action is now even more talked about as Pakistan and India are locking horns for the ninth time in the T20 World Cup. India captain Suryakumar Yadav had admitted that he is a different bowler but stated that the team is preparing for him.

"See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl," Surya said at the pre-match press conference. Suryakumar Yadav press conference. "But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions."

What is Usman's action and is it legal?

Usman, the 28-year-old, charges to the crease and stops mid-way in his stride before delivering his ball, and that too with a sling arm. In short, his action is not illegal. As per ICC rules, "an illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released. Match Officials in international cricket use their naked eye and their cricketing experience to decide whether they believe a player may be using an Illegal Bowling Action and, if so, they will submit a report."

Ashwin, umpire Anil Chaudhary speak on Usman's bowling

Meanwhile, Usman found backing from the likes of former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and veteran Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary. "Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15-degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the on-field Umpire is impossible,” Ashwin wrote on his social media.

"The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area, and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that’s where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action," he added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary also stated that the action is 'absolutely fine'. “If you look at his action, it is slightly side-on and a bit different, and he bowls with a slight pause. However, since he delivers all his balls in the same manner, and in his arm, there is no bending and straightening as per the guidelines, the action is absolutely fine. It is different, and he bowls with a pause, but he delivers all balls in the same way. In my opinion, his action is fair, and this is a fair delivery,” Chaudhary said on his Instagram handle.

Usman had cleared ICC tests for his action

Meanwhile, Usman was reported twice for his bowling action during the Pakistan Super League and has cleared the tests by the International Cricket Council-approved biomechanics labs during his testing. Tariq has also highlighted that he has been cleared. “I have two elbows in my arm,” Tariq said. "My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

ALSO READ | Colombo weather and off-field drama dominate India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 meeting