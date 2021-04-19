'Don't leave Delhi during lockdown': CM Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal has asked migrant workers not to leave Delhi during the six-day lockdown

Delhi Lockdown: Announcing the weeklong lockdown in Delhi which will commence from tonight, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to migrant workers not to leave the national capital. Kejriwal in his Covid-19 briefing pointed out that the present lockdown is of short duration, being only six days, and the government will help the migrant workers in all possible manner.

The lockdown will be imposed in Delhi from 10 pm today to 5 pm next Monday (April 26)

Kejriwal said that city's health system is under stress, adding that hospitals are facing a shortage of oxygen and ICU beds. "I appeal to Delhiites to follow lockdown which is necessary to reduce COVID cases. We will improve the health system during this time," he said.

Essential services, however, will be exempted during the weeklong curfew, adding that all private and government offices will work remotely.

The decision to impose lockdown was taken during a meeting attended by CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials.

Notably, reverse migrant has already started in cities like Delhi and Mumbai as several restrictions were announced earlier. Labourers living in Delhi and other metro cities are leaving due to fear of another lockdown due to the spread of virus. During the last year's lockdown, appalling scenes of migrants returning home had left the nation shok.

