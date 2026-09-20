'Uncouth culture': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over stage act mocking PM Modi, elderly woman at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

New Delhi:

A fresh political row has erupted between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a man mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with an elderly woman during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore.

A video shared by both Congress and BJP on X from Saturday's event showed the performer on stage alongside Rahul Gandhi, mimicking PM Modi and making remarks about his interactions with foreign leaders. The performance also recreated the Prime Minister's interaction with an elderly woman. In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing during the Indore event after the performer referred to the Prime Minister's interaction with an elderly woman at a previous rally.

'Uncouth culture': BJP

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said Rahul Gandhi had insulted women by 'mocking a frail mother'. In a post on X, Kesavan alleged that Rahul Gandhi had shared the stage with individuals who mocked an elderly woman by referring to her as a "setting" and accused the Congress leader of laughing at the remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls who insulted our Naari Shakti by mocking a frail elderly Mataji as a 'setting'," Kesavan said.

Kesavan further alleged that the incident reflected an 'uncouth culture' and claimed that such conduct was one of the reasons Rahul Gandhi had failed to connect with the youth. He also referred to remarks attributed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor regarding Gandhi's ability to resonate with young people.

Kesavan linked his criticism to the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, claiming that the Congress was "routed and blanked out" by young voters. The remarks were part of Kesavan's political criticism of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader also contrasted the alleged incident with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conduct towards an elderly woman, saying that Modi had ensured that a chair was provided for the aged woman.

"While PM Narendra Modi ji, in a thoughtful gesture, ensured a chair for the aged elder, Rahul Gandhi indulges in revelry when they are being shamelessly disrespected," Kesavan said.

Kesavan further criticised Gandhi's political leadership, alleging that his support for what he described as "crude circus shows" demonstrated a lack of seriousness.

'Mother is not a subject of politics'

Several other BJP leaders, including Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, also slammed Rahul Gandhi.

"Shameful and disgusting! Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy. Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political culture," Joshi wrote on X.

"A mother is not a subject of politics. The insult to a mother cannot be acceptable in any civilized society. Engage in political opposition, but laughing at the indecent remarks made about the late mother of the Prime Minister ji exposes your own political culture," the Uttarakhand CM also wrote on X.

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