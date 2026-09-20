Cases against Kurmis slapped by TMC government to be withdrawn: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Purulia:

The West Bengal government will withdraw all cases slapped against Kurmis during their stir by the then TMC government. Attending a Karam festival programme in Purulia district, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that previous dispensation did nothing for the Kurmis other than creating divisions within the community.

“The previous government in West Bengal created divisions among the Kurmis… It never wanted them to stay united. We will, on the other hand, keep all promises made to the community in our ‘Sankalp Patra’ before this year’s assembly elections. We have allocated Rs 50 crore for development of the community in this year’s budget and the amount will be enhanced in the coming days,” he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

'Will ensure inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution'

Adhikari also said that his government would ensure the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Kurmali language is spoken by the Kurmi community, residing mainly in the western districts of the state, while Rajbanshi is spoken by the eponymous community in north Bengal. The Kurmi Development Board will again be made operational soon, he added.

During the Trinamool Congress rule, in 2022, Kurmis staged road and railway blockades in the western districts of West Bengal seeking Scheduled Tribe status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, among other demands.

'Pass or fail' test for minorities? Suvendu Adhikari ahead of Bengal bypolls

The West Bengal CM has turned the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar into a direct political message to minority voters, describing the October 6 contest as a "test" and asking them to decide whether they want to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Addressing a rally in Haldia in East Midnapore, Adhikari said voters in the two constituencies would have an opportunity to demonstrate whether they wanted to work with the state government.

His remarks came as the BJP stepped up its campaign for the two bypolls, which were necessitated after Adhikari and AJUP chief Humayun Kabir vacated their respective seats. Adhikari said minority voters who had not previously supported the BJP now had an opportunity to decide whether they wanted to align themselves with the government.

BJP has added an emotive dimension to the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll by fielding Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who was shot dead earlier this year. Rath filed her nomination from Nandigram in Haldia on Tuesday in the presence of Adhikari.

-With PTI Inputs

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'Pass or fail' test for minorities? Suvendu Adhikari's big pitch ahead of Bengal bypolls