Chunav Manch: Muslims in the country are feeling suppressed, isolated, says Mahmood Madani

Asserting that no one should doubt the 'loyalty' of the community, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Mahmood Madani on Wednesday said that Muslims in the country are feeling suppressed and isolated in the present day.

Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch in Lucknow, Madani said it was important to change the condition of Muslims that they are living in and not their appearance. "There's a kind of double standard in the country concerning the Muslims," he said. Madani went on to describe Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the 'most incompetent CM'.

"The current political establishment is diverting attention from real issues... it tries to shift focus to Muslim. This is not good for the country," he said.

He described the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh as an enemy of democracy and went on to say that Muslims today fear wearing a Kurta-Pajama and a skull cap.

On India's role in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Responding to a question, Madani said India must come out with a clear strategy concerning Taliban in Afghanistan. "India should stop toeing America's line. Whichever country followed the US' propaganda has suffered badly. India should be in a leading role in Afghanistan," Madani said.

He went on to add that the Taliban issue is being raised only to defame Muslims and Islam.

