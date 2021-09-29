Chunav Manch: Akhilesh Yadav says he won't take Covid vaccine until...

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav strongly refrains from getting jabbed with the Covid-19 vaccine until the national flag is embedded on the Covid-19 certificate. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch,, he said, "As soon as they put the flag of India on the certificate of vaccine, I will get the vaccine, and will urge other party members and people to do the same"

"What is the objection on the flag, the flag of India?", he questioned.

Taking a jibe at the Modi government, he pointed out to countries across the world and asked where in the world have party leaders put their pictures next to the vaccination certificate. "Did Trump first put a picture in America and now did Biden put a picture? Did the Prime Minister of UK put his picture?

Akhilesh also claimed that SP has never put the party leader's picture next to any achievement. "Have you ever seen our picture or name somewhere on the Lucknow to Agra Expressway?", he questioned speaking to India TV's Saurav Sharma.

