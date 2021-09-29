Chunav Manch LIVE: Adityanath, Akhilesh, Owaisi and other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chunav Manch Live Updates

India TV Chunav Manch LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh assembly election, scheduled to be held early next year, is being seen as the mother of all battles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Much is at stake not only for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also for the main Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress. Smaller parties such as Nishad Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal, AIMIM, and others would also want to make an impact in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022. India TV Chunav Manch will bring UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other top leaders from the state to speak their mind and put forth their views to woo the voters ahead of the crucial Vidhan Sabha election.

READ MORE: Unlike under previous governments, poor now getting free LPG connections: Adityanath

Latest India News