Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chunav Manch LIVE: Adityanath, Akhilesh, Owaisi and other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls
Live now

Chunav Manch LIVE: Adityanath, Akhilesh, Owaisi and other top leaders come on one stage to discuss UP Polls

India TV Chunav Manch will bring UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other top leaders from the state to speak their mind and put forth their views to woo the voters ahead of the crucial Vidhan Sabha election.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: September 29, 2021 8:55 IST
Chunav Manch Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

India TV Chunav Manch Live Updates 

India TV Chunav Manch LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh assembly election, scheduled to be held early next year, is being seen as the mother of all battles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Much is at stake not only for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also for the main Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress. Smaller parties such as Nishad Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal, AIMIM, and others would also want to make an impact in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022. India TV Chunav Manch will bring UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other top leaders from the state to speak their mind and put forth their views to woo the voters ahead of the crucial Vidhan Sabha election.

READ MORE: Unlike under previous governments, poor now getting free LPG connections: Adityanath

Latest India News

Live updates :India TV Chunav Manch - Uttar Pradesh - LIVE UPDATES:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 29, 2021 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Top leaders to come on one stage to discuss UP Polls 2022

    The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year, is being seen as the mother of all battles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News