India TV Chunav Manch: Top leaders to come on one stage to discuss UP Polls 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chunav Manch

India TV Chunav Manch: The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year, is being seen as the mother of all battles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Much is at stake not only for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also for the main Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress. Smaller parties such as Nishad Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal, AIMIM, and others would also want to make an impact in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022.

While Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party would want to woo the UP voters bring them back to power, Yogi Adityanath has a big task at hand to ensure that the BJP retains power in the most populous state of the country.

With less than six months to go for the UP assembly election, the political arena is already witnessing a flurry of activities. Will Yogi Adityanath be able to help the BJP repeat its 2017 show or Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party return to power after a gap of five years or Mayawati pulls off a surprise?

To discuss these and many more of such questions, India TV will bring all top leaders, political analysts on one stage on the mega conclave - Chunav Manch. The day-long event on September 29 (Wednesday) will witness speakers dive deep into the present political scenario in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Chunav Manch will be aired live from Lucknow on India TV from 11 am. Stay tuned.